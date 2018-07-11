Two men and a minor charged for shooting American Cliff Kirk, 60

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. July 9, 2018– In Friday’s Amandala, we reported on a robbery that took place at the home of businessman Cliff Kirk, 60. Around 11 a.m., four masked men entered his home, which is located ten miles away from San Pedro Town and is only accessible by boat, and shot Kirk in the right side of the head.

The thieves escaped on jet skis after stealing an undisclosed amount of money, a 9mm pistol, and a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun from Cliff’s home.

On July 7, police charged San Pedro fisherman Christian Espat, 22, a self-employed resident of the San Mateo area; Nigel Williams, 25; and a 16-year-old minor, also of San Mateo, for aggravated burglary, attempted murder, dangerous harm, and use of deadly means of harm.

Kirk, an American expatriate, was flown from the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital to John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland in the US, for medical attention. The emergency flight was facilitated by a non-profit organization called “Triple R,” which is a shortened version of the organization’s official name: “Rickilee Response and Rescue.”

The organization works with Charity Air to transport victims in cases of extreme emergency.