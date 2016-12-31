Three men shot Thursday night

Subscribe to our Rss

Uncategorized — 31 December 2016 — by Micah Goodin
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 29, 2016–A man, his nephew and their male friend came under heavy gunfire tonight on Belize City’s southside.

Information to Amandala is that Winston Bowen, a mechanic, his nephew, Quincy Smith; and their friend, Robert Garnett, were all repairing a vehicle in the Jane Usher Boulevard area sometime around 7:00 p.m. when a neighbor with whom they are well-acquainted, walked past them. The men then saw him turn back and pull out a 9mm pistol from under his shirt.
The trio tried to run but the gunman fired six shots, wounding Garnett four times and the other men once.

The men were rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where they are currently receiving treatment.

According to friends of the trio, who were at the hospital tonight, Garnett, who is in the most critical condition, was rushed in for extensive surgery.

A family friend told Amandala that last night, the tires of Smith’s car were slashed, and the windshield of his brother’s car was broken. Both vehicles had been parked at Bowen’s place. No police report was filed in connection with last night’s incident.

Our records reveal that in 2006, Garnett was remanded to the Belize Central Prison in Hattieville after a store on Central American Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint.

