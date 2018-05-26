Mother of 5 found dead on roadside

SILK GRASS VILLAGE, Stann Creek District, Thurs. May 24, 2018– Around 9:35 on Sunday morning, police responded to a report of the discovery of a body of a woman on the outskirts of Silk Grass Village in the Stann Creek District, between Miles 9 and 10 on the Southern Highway.

According to a police report, the woman’s body was discovered on the left side of the highway, heading towards the Hopkins Road junction. There were injuries in the head and body, and the police are saying that the woman had been knocked down.

The body was later identified as that of Rosita Requeña, 37, a mother of five from the village. Her youngest child is said to be four years old.

According to Requeña’s older sister, Irma Vasquez, her body was found by her 17-year- old daughter, Jasmine Vasquez, while she was on her way to visit her mother.

A grieving Vasquez said on the death of her sister, “They took her life away.”

When asked if the family suspected foul play, Vasquez mentioned that there had been speculation that Requeña was attacked by someone with whom she had previously been seen socializing. She said that they would find out today, Thursday, when an autopsy on her sister’s body is completed, what caused her sister’s death. So far, however, there is no available information about the autopsy results.