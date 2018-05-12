National Amateur Women’s League Week 4 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 7, 2018– Week 4 games were played over the weekend in the National Amateur Women’s League 2018 tournament, and there were a lot of goals scored across the country. There are four teams each in the North and South zones, and they are playing a home-and-away round-robin within each zone, after which the top two teams from each zone will come together for the home-and-away semifinals.

Two games each were played on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6.

On Saturday at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk, home standing Gladiators bombed Millennium United from Belize City by a 6-1 margin. Sharing the scoring for Gladiators were Kaite Jones (13’, 56’ & 68’), Gianni Gomez (36’ & 65’) and Anisah Nah (38’); while Sheriane Tracey (45’) got the sole tally for Millennium, who are now out of playoff contention. Meanwhile, at the Victor Sanchez Union Field in Punta Gorda, Toledo Rumberas pulled out a 4-3 win over Dangriga Pumas, with Ashley Rodriguez (34’, 41’, 79’ & 80’) netting all 4 goals for Rumberas; while Pumas’ goals were by Nykemah Kuylen (21’ & 79’) and Annette Mejia (47’).

The nets continued shaking on Sunday, as out west at the Santa Elena Sporting Complex, Verdes Revels prevailed in a slug fest, 5-4, over the visiting Corozal Scorpions. Verdes got goals from Serdi Corado (2’), Florine Vasquez (12’) and Maricela Herrera (20’, 57’ & 74’); while the Scorpions’ goals were by Griselda Balam (26’), Miriam Martinez (57’) and Larisa Correa (93’). The Scorpions also benefited from an own goal by Verdes’ Florine Vasquez (5’ OG). Meanwhile, down in Independence at the M.A. Stadium, the visitors, Jewel Fury bombed home team Sagitun, 6-nil, with goals from Gisel Baeza (28’, 38’ & 69’), Delmi Cornelio (33’), Jada Brown (39’) and Vaylene Lambert (59’).

With only two more weeks of regular season remaining, the playoff picture is already taking shape (see standings above) with the top two teams in each group separating themselves from the rest. Gladiators (North) and Jewel Fury (South) are both still undefeated in their respective zones.

Week 5 games:

Saturday, May 12

5:00 p.m. – Jewel Fury vs Toledo Rumberas – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, May 13

2:00 p.m. – Verdes Rebels vs Gladiators – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Corozal Scorpions vs Millennium United – Santiago Ricalde Stadium

5:00 p.m. – Sagitun vs Dangriga Pumas – M.A. Stadium