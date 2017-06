National Over-40 Tournament 2017 Week 1 results, Week 2 schedule

BELMOPAN, Wed. June 7, 2017–The inaugural National Over-40 Football Tournament 2017 kicked off over the past weekend with 3 games played.

On Saturday night, June 3, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, Benque Veterans dropped Belmopan Veterans, 3-0, with goals from David Aldana (3’ & 56’) and Luiz Martinez (53’).

On Sunday afternoon, June 4, at the MCC Grounds, visiting Mango Creek Veterans bombed the BDF Veterans, 4-nil, with goals from Roger Munoz (34’), Benigno Espinosa (38’ & 76’) and Robert Muschamp (74’). Meanwhile, at the Norman Broaster Stadium, San Pedro Veterans demolished San Ignacio Quintas, 7-1, with goals from Abdon Sanchez (15’), Carlos Briceno (34’), Edgar Lima (45’ & 81’), Ernesto Umana (51’), and Orlando Pinelo (64’ & 66’). San Ignacio’s only goal was by Juan Hernandez (75’).

Upcoming Week 2 schedule:

Saturday, June 10

7:30 p.m. – Pickstock Lake I vs San Pedro Veterans – San Pedro Stadium

Sunday, June 11

4:00 p.m. – Belmopan Veterans vs Mango Creek Veterans – Placencia Football Field

4:00 p.m. – BDF Veterans vs Kulture Yabra – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – San Ignacio Quintas vs Benque Veterans – Santa Cruz Football Field

