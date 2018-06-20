Neidy Cifuentes, 27, dies in traffic accident; two injured

MILE 72, GEORGE PRICE HIGHWAY, Cayo District, Mon. June 18, 2018– Yesterday afternoon at about 12:30, a traffic accident occurred on the George Price Highway near Mile 72. The accident resulted in the death of Neidy Cifuentes, 27, a domestic worker of Benque Viejo Del Carmen, who was traveling in her vehicle from San Ignacio to Benque Viejo along with two passengers: Sandra Garcia, 19, and Ziyana Tzib, 9.

When the vehicle arrived at Mile 72 on the George Price Highway, Cifuentes lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over several times and landed in the bushes off the right side of the road.

As a result, Cifuentes suffered massive head and body injuries, while Garcia and Tzib suffered minor injuries.

Police recovered them from the wreckage and rushed them to the San Ignacio Hospital, where Cifuentes died at about 5:00 p.m.

Garcia and Tzib remain hospitalized and are being treated for their injuries.

It was thought that a blowout of the front wheel of the vehicle may have led to the fatality, but police said that the accident occurred when Cifuentes lost control of the vehicle.