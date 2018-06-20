Orange Walk 21st Annual Belikin 8-Ball Billiards Tournament update

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. June 18, 2018– Thursday night, June 14, at Black and White saw Young Strikers and Black & White battle. At the end of game time it was Young Strikers being victorious over Black & White by a score of 3-2, with victories from Alejandro Nunez, Javier Chatta and Victor “Chaparo” Pena. Black and White got their first two points from Noel Molina and Lorenzo.

Friday night, Chatta’s Cool Spot hosted Darvis vs Nostalgia, with Team Darvis blowing out their opponent. Team Darvis’ victories came from Hiram Canul, Sergio Magana, Abimael Godoy, Joseph Jacob, Sr. and Joey Reyes.

Saturday night’s games were played at Tijuana, where Young Strikers defeated Nostalgia, 5-0. Players from Young Strikers that were victorious are as follows: Cesar Cal, Reni Patt, Alejandro Nunez, Javier Chatta and Daniel Chatta. The second game was played between Darvis and Dados. The end result was Darvis 3 and Dados 2. Darvis’ victories came from Sergio Magana, Joseph Jacob, Jr. and Iram Canul; while Dados’ wins came from Abel Baeza and Innes.

Sunday’s games went back to Chatta’s Cool Spot, as they hosted 4 games. Game one saw Eagles winning their first game of the season, 3-2, over Black and White. Victories for Eagles came from Miguel Riverol, Jose and Amir Reyes; while Black and White’s two wins came from Orellano and Noel Molina.

Game two between Darvis and Young Strikers started at 1:00 p.m. sharp, and saw Team Darvis defeat Young Strikers, 4-1. Darvis’ victories came from Hiram Canul, Joseph Jacobs, Jr. & Sr., and Sergio Magana; while Young Strikers’ victory came from Cesar Cal.

Game three started at 4:00 p.m. with Hideout blowing out Nostalgia, 5-0, with victories from Evan Williams, Kenneth “MVP” Dawson, Eban Magana, Zadiel “the baddest special apps” Smith and Leroy “DanKing” Jacobs.

Final game of the day saw Chatta’s defeat Dados, 5-0, with victories from David a.k.a. Knick Nack, Miguel “Puma” Chatta, Edward “Roots” Pratt, Edwardo San Roman and Jose Chatta.

First round action ends this coming Saturday, June 23.

Present standings are as follows: D Hideout – 27 points with one game remaining; Chatta’s – 25 pts with one game remaining; Young Strikers – 12 pts with one game remaining; Darvis – 10 pts with one game remaining; Dados – 8 pts with one game remaining; and Eagles – 7 pts with two games remaining.

On Thursday at 6:45 p.m. – Black and White host Darvis. On Friday at 6:45 p.m. – D Hideout host Eagles. On Saturday starting at 5:45 p.m. – Black and White hosts two games: game one – Young Strikers vs Chatta’s, and game two – Eagles vs Nostalgia.