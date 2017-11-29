Subscribe to our Rss

Plane found destroyed suspected to be drug plane

General — 29 November 2017 — by Albert J. Ciego
HILL BANK, Orange Walk District, Mon. Nov. 27, 2017–Police are investigating the wreckage of a plane that was found in a cornfield in Hill Bank, Orange Walk District, yesterday afternoon.

Residents who saw a suspicious plane in the area on Saturday alerted the police, and a combined patrol consisting of police and soldiers of the Belize Defence Force went to the area to see what was happening.
No one was found in the area when law officers arrived on the scene.

During a police press brief held this morning at the Racoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo, Commander of Crimes Investigation, said they suspect that the plane was destroyed by the persons manning it after it landed on a little road in the cornfield.

Police say they suspect the plane was used to ferry drugs.

