Police charge Corporal Darrel “Tutsi” Usher with drug trafficking

Usher will be arraigned in court tomorrow, Tuesday

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 13, 2017–The buzz around the Belize City Magistrate’s Court this morning was that police would bring Corporal Darrel “Tutsi” Usher to face a drug trafficking charge. The morning passed and the police did not bring Usher, for whom court reporters and his attorney were waiting.

Usher, in fact arrived in the afternoon, and was not put in the cell along with the other accused persons.

After he had spent more than an hour and a half at the court, Usher was taken back to the police station in the same van in which he arrived. The word is that there was an error on the charge sheet that needed to be fixed before the court could proceed with reading the charge to the accused cop.

It was not until some minutes before 4:00 p.m. that Usher was brought back. His matter was not assigned to a court and due to the late hour of the work day, he was taken back and will be brought to court tomorrow, Tuesday, to be arraigned on a single count of drug trafficking for an incident that allegedly happened on Friday night in Belize City.

Corporal Usher is attached to the Hattieville Police Station, and police issued a report today, Monday, on the incident which led to Usher being charged with drug trafficking.

The police reported that around 9:15 p.m., while they were on Fabers Road Extension, they observed a man (Usher) coming out of an overgrown yard. The man was carrying a large bag which he put in the back seat of a white Chevrolet SUV.

The report went on to say that police informed Usher that a search would be conducted on his vehicle, and he agreed, but asked the police if he could park the vehicle on the side of the road.

Instead of parking the vehicle on the side of the road, however, Usher, the report said, sped off and a chase ensued.

Police said they saw Usher in the “Dikes” area of the city. “Usher was seen running toward the creek with the bag and made good his escape,” the report said.

The police report did not mention what kind of bag Corporal Usher was allegedly seen carrying.

Police went on to report that “a search of the area led to the discovery of the bag floating in the creek. The abandoned vehicle and the bag found were taken to the police station, where a search conducted inside the bag revealed that it contained three brown parcels containing cannabis which amounted to a total of twenty pounds and ten ounces.”

We were informed that this morning, Corporal Usher went to the Racoon Street Police Station and handed in himself.

Police then charged Usher with drug trafficking.