Police cover-up; Pastor Natalie Robinson, 41, charged with wounding and harm

General — 19 May 2018 — by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 17, 2018– It appears that there is a cover-up regarding a pastor, Natalie Robinson, 41, who was arraigned in the #2 Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 14, on charges of wounding and harm.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a bail of $1,000. Her case was adjourned until July 31.

The name of Robinson’s church was not made available. The complainant’s names, as well as their ages, were also not made available by police.

Furthermore, it seemed that the details regarding where and how the incident occurred are being kept secret from the press.

