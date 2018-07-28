Poor & Famous Culture Club’s summer activities for youths

BELIZE CITY, Tue. July 24, 2018– Poor & Famous Culture Club is a non-governmental organization focused on the future of our young kids by instilling positive goals for a bright future. In this year’s summer program, our kids have participated in football and basketball games, as well as trips to villages in the Cayo District every weekend. We have also held Beach Cruiser bike races in the neighborhoods of the Collet and Port Loyola area.

The trips to Cayo consist of 20 youths from our U-13 and U-10 football teams who share the educational and friendly games, plus everybody gets a chance to interact with other youths from out there, and learn more about the country they live in, as they get to visit areas that some have never been to before. Some of the villages and towns include Benque Viejo, San Ignacio, Roaring Creek and Camalote, where they played basketball and football with the kids from these villages and towns.

The bike races (in Belize City) involve youths from the whole area of Collet from the Raccoon, Iguana, Pelican and Antelope Streets. This is their favorite sport over here so we always take a route to suit the age group of 13-15 years.

Our next field trip is scheduled to go to Shark Ray Alley on Sunday, July 29.

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: We have noted Larry’s involvement with sporting activities for youths in his Poor & Famous Club for nearly a decade. In the picture above, he is the tallest person standing near the middle of the back row.)