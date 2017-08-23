Subscribe to our Rss

Props from Czarnecki

Letters — 23 August 2017
Props from Czarnecki

Editor Sir,

I’ve just finished re-reading your finely wrought composition in the Amandala and yep, I get it…sad but true in all its details. It’s like the rest of the world, I guess, never really about ’the people’…come to think of it.

My father was always on about ‘roll with the punches. Son, roll with the punches….’

Thanks ever so much for your efforts, and keep up the good work as an advocate for ‘Power To The People.’

After all, what else can a man do? Props.

Russell Czarnecki

Related Articles

Thank you, Romel Cuello Belize’s onerous departure tax Rough vibes from Russell Czarnecki Heighway’s discussion of “social protection”

Share

About Author

Adele

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.