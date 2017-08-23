Props from Czarnecki

Editor Sir,

I’ve just finished re-reading your finely wrought composition in the Amandala and yep, I get it…sad but true in all its details. It’s like the rest of the world, I guess, never really about ’the people’…come to think of it.

My father was always on about ‘roll with the punches. Son, roll with the punches….’

Thanks ever so much for your efforts, and keep up the good work as an advocate for ‘Power To The People.’

After all, what else can a man do? Props.

Russell Czarnecki