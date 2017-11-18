PUP Leader writes Deputy Prime Minister

Office of the Leader of the Opposition

P.0 Box 506

Belize City, Belize

Central America

Telephone 280- 0031

REF: OL/POL/01/2017 (20)

1st November 2017

Hon. Patrick Faber

Deputy Prime Minister

c/o Ministry of Education

West Block Building

City of Belmopan, Belize

Dear Deputy Prime Minister:

I write to you in your capacity as co-chair of Belize Infrastructure Limited (BIL), the wholly Government-owned company that has been executing public works across the country.

Recent revelations suggested that through its negligence millions of dollars in loss to the public has occurred on the Lake Independence Boulevard Project. Our information suggests that other works have also been completed under BIL’s supervision with poor design, lack of proper execution with the result that more loss has been suffered by the public purse.

We have decided that it is time for accountability. Kindly therefore provide me with the following:

a. copies of all audited accounts of BIL since its inception;

b. a list of all projects supervised and/or financed by BIL since its inception;

c. in relation to each of the said projects, evidence that the projects were submitted to open tender,

d. the names of all companies or persons who were contracted by BIL to execute the abovementioned projects;

e. copies of all contracts relating to projects supervised by BIL and a statement as to whether they were completed on time, and on budget. If not the amount by which they exceeded their budget and completion date; and

f. a list of the names and position held by all employees of BIL

I would appreciate if I could receive the requested intonation within seven (7) days of the date of this letter.

Sincerely,

Hon. John Briceño

Leader of the Opposition

(Please note that the letter is dated November 1, two weeks ago; there has been no response from the D.P.M., not even an acknowledgment of receipt.)