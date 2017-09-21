Regular gas jumps 92 cents

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 19, 2017–The Government of Belize, via the Belize Bureau of Standards, has announced that pump prices will increase for regular gasoline and diesel as of midnight tonight.

Roughly two weeks ago, the Ministry of Finance had said that there was an impending price increase due to supply shortages caused by Hurricane Harvey, which required Belize to buy fuel overland from Central America.

No price change had since taken effect – that is, not until this latest announcement.

The price of regular gasoline, which has been tagged at $10.21 since August 16, will increase by 92 cents on the gallon, to $11.13 as of midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel will increase from $9.26 to $9.63, an increase of 37 cents on the gallon.

The price of premium gasoline and kerosene will remain the same at $10.99 and $5.68, respectively.

Prices vary in the districts due to transportation costs.