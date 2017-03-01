Subscribe to our Rss

Salvadoran escapes from the Belize Central Prison

Headline — 01 March 2017 — by Albert J. Ciego


HATTIEVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Feb. 27, 2017–At about 11:00 yesterday morning, Sunday, a Salvadoran inmate of the Belize Central Prison, Jonathan Galan, 34, reportedly imprisoned for drug trafficking, escaped from the Kolbe Foundation facility, and police and prison officers have launched a manhunt to recapture him.

A report to us is that the prisoner, who was a trustee, took food to the guards and went back to the barracks. He then returned to retrieve the plates and again, went back to the barracks.

When the head count was made at about 1:30 yesterday afternoon, however, Galan was nowhere to be found, and the alarm was raised. The officers quickly mobilized and began a search for him. It is not yet known how he escaped, or where he is headed.

This is the first escape from the prison to have occurred in two years. Police have advised the public to call the nearest police station if Jonathan Galan is seen. However, it is expected that he will be traveling west in an effort to return to his home country through Guatemala.

