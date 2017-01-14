Secondary school football kicks off on Monday in Dangriga

DANGRIGA, Tues. Jan. 10, 2017–Secondary school football for the Dangriga Zone will kick off next week Monday, January 16, at the Carl Ramos Stadium. Three (3) schools will take part – ANRI, Delille Academy and Ecumenical.

ANRI doesn’t have a female (F) team, so Ecumenical and Dellile Academy females will play a 5-game series.

For the males (M), it will be a double-elimination.

Games for next week are as follows:

Monday, January 16

2:30 p.m. – (F-Game 1) Delille Academy vs Ecumenical

3:30 p.m. – (M) Delille Academy vs ANRI

Wednesday, January 18

2:30 p.m. – (F-Game 2) Ecumenical vs Delille Academy

3:30 p.m. – (M) Ecumenical vs ANRI

Friday, January 20

2:30 p.m. – (F- Game 3) Ecumenical vs Delille Academy

3:30 p.m. – (M) The big secondary school rivalry match-up – Delille Academy vs Ecumenical