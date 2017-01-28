Secondary schools football, NEBL, PLB and Mayor’s Cup

DANGRIGA, Wed. Jan. 25, 2017–Secondary school football

In today’s result from the Dangriga Zone secondary schools football tournament at the Carl Ramos Stadium, Ecumenical won over ANRI by a score of 8 goals to nil. However, information received from NSSSA executive, Dangriga branch, Mr. Gilbert “Bat” Palacio, states that ANRI was playing with over-age players; so the games on Monday between Delille Academy males and ANRI, and also the game today between ANRI and Ecumenical, was won by default, which was 3 points and 3 goals for both Ecumenical and Delille Academy.

After the game on Monday between Delille Academy males and ANRI, and also today between Ecumenical males vs ANRI, after the default, the standings look like this: Delille Academy males has 7 points and 5 goals, while Ecumenical males has 7 points and 6 goals. They are tied with points, but Ecumenical males, is leading with one goal difference, since goal average counts.

So, this Friday it’s a must win for Delille Academy males. Ecumenical only needs a draw and they advance to the District Regional Finals along with Delille Academy females, which will be next weekend, February 4, at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence, hosted by George Town Technical High. The Nationals will be in San Pedro this year.

Before the big decisive match-up this Friday, which will be hosted by Delille Academy, there will be a preliminary match-up between Delille Academy females and Ecumenical Junior College (Sixth Form) females at 2:30 p.m.

This will be big in male secondary school football, Dangriga Zone this Friday at the Carl Ramos Stadium – Delille Academy males, vs Ecumenical males.

NEBL

Dangriga Dream Ballers, representing the Stann Creek District in this year’s NEBL Season, is a young, strong and talented team, with their two American imports. This team played their first game on the road last week Saturday night in Belize City against Belize City No Limits and won, 83 to 70.

This Saturday night will be their home opening night match, Week 2, at Ecumenical Basketball Auditorium, against the mighty Cayo Western Ballaz. Tip-off time is set for 9:00 p.m. Gate opens at 8:00 p.m. Entrance fee is $10.00; high school students with I.D. will be $5.00. There will be a huge, half-time give away; musical entertainment by the Sweet Pain Band. This will be a big opening night this Friday night at Ecumenical Basketball Auditorium. Dangriga and surrounding villages are invited.

It’s, Dangriga Dream Ballers vs Cayo Western Ballaz.

PLB

As the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2016-2017 Closing Tournament will commence this weekend, Dangriga’s home team Wagiya will also showcase a lot of young, talented players from inside Dangriga and surrounding villages in the Stann Creek District. Wagiya also has a new coach for this Closing Tournament by the name of Peter Jones.

Wagiya played a pre-season friendly last week Sunday at the Carl Ramos Stadium against Punta Gorda’s Freedom Fighters. That game ended in a 5 to 5 tie.

This Sunday, Wagiya’s first game to start the Closing Tournament will be on the road, inside Belize City at the MCC Grounds, against BDF.

Next week Sunday, Wagiya’s home opener will be against FC Belize at the Carl Ramos Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

2017 Mayor’s Cup Tournament

The 2017 Mayor’s Cup Tournament in Dangriga is set and ready to kick off with a bang next month, February 12, at the Carl Ramos Stadium with a Grand Marathon, commencing at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, teams from Dangriga and surrounding villages can stop in at the Town Council office during normal working hours.