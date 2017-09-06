Seismic explosive device found on Vernon Street

General David Jones said that the device’s range of impact could extend as far as 400 feet

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sep. 4, 2017–A seismic explosive device, capable of destroying life within a radius of 50 feet from where it is exploded, and causing massive damage up to 400 feet away, was found by police during an anti-crime search on Vernon Street at about 11:00 Saturday morning.

Police said the device, a plastic seismic detonator-type explosive with a 6-volt battery and (2) lengths of electrical wire (15 feet), was handed over to explosive expert General David Jones, Commandant of the Belize Defence Force, for inspection and assessment.

During an interview held this morning at Price Barracks, the Belize Defence Force headquarters in Ladyville, Commandant Jones said that he has determined that the device was a live explosive, something that should definitely not be on the streets in Belize City.

He said that this type of device is not a grenade, but it is still deadly because of its force of explosion. It is strongly believed that the explosive, which is primarily used for seismic testing, was stolen from a company that conducts seismic testing in Belize.

Commandant Jones said that because the device was obtained dishonestly, it is their suspicion that more than one of them may be around. He said the police will investigate, to find out which company had their security system breached.

When the device was found, it had the battery attached to supply the needed electrical charge to detonate it. The only component missing was the detonating device.

He said that attaching the detonator on the explosive would have caused it to explode.

Commandant Jones said that it is very difficult to get such detonators. Besides being difficult to obtain, such explosives require special handling because they can unexpectedly explode, causing serious injury to the person carrying it.

The explosive will be destroyed by the Belize Defence Force when police say so, the Commandant said, but if police have a case, the device will be kept as an exhibit. The device is presently being held by the Belize Defence Force.