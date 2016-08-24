Semipro football is back; PLB Opening Season 21016-2017 under way

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 22, 2016–Belize City fans will have to wait a few more weeks before semipro football returns to the MCC, but the new Premier League of Belize (PLB) Opening Season kicked off in four other venues over the past weekend. There are 9 teams participating in this Opening Season, and Police United was excused from Week 1 action, as they just returned from their opening Champions League encounter with Olimpia, which they lost, 4-0, in Honduras on Tuesday, and were making their way to Mexico City for their match with Mexican champion Pachuca tomorrow, Tuesday.

Two games each were played on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, in Week 1 of the PLB Opening Season 2016-2017.

At the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan on Saturday night, defending champion Belmopan Bandits FC was held to a 0-0 draw by visiting FC Belize, who returned to action after sitting out last year’s competition. Meanwhile, down south at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence, home standing sub-champion Placencia Assassins FC welcomed Freedom Fighters FC back to the PLB competition (after a year lay-off) with a 3-0 put down, courtesy of first half goals from Ashton Torres (15’), Delone Torres (19’) and Justin Linarez (29’).

In more PLB action on Sunday afternoon, newcomer Orange Walk FC got a rough initiation into PLB action, as visiting BDF FC took no prisoners, leaving Sugar City with a decisive 5-1 victory. BDF got goals from Leon “Chow” Cadle (17’), Ricky Rickets (19’), Osmar Duran (28’ & 81’), and an own goal by Orange Walk’s Ronaldo Quintana. Orange Walk avoided the shutout by a tally in injury time from Alejandro Novelo (90+’). Meanwhile, at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, the home team started on the “good foot” with a 2-nil win over visiting Verdes FC. Harrison Tasher (29’) put Wagiya in front in first half, and they also benefitted from a second half auto-goal by Verdes’ Garret Bermudez (58’ auto-goal).

Week 2 schedule (TV = televised):

Saturday, August 27

7:30 p.m. – Belmopan Bandits FC vs Police United FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium (TV)

Sunday, August 28

3:30 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – Norman Broaster Stadium (TV)

3:30 p.m. – Orange Walk FC vs Placencia Assassins FC – People’s Stadium

3:30 p.m. – Wagiya FC vs BDF FC – Carl Ramos Stadium

(FC Belize – Resting)

Looking ahead to Week 3:

Saturday, September 3

3:30 p.m. – Police United FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – Norman Broaster Stadium (TV)

7:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs Belmopan Bandits SC – Michael Ashcroft Stadium

Sunday, September 4

3:30 p.m. – Wagiya FC vs Orange Walk FC – Carl Ramos Stadium

3:30 p.m. – Verdes FC vs FC Belize – Norman Broaster Stadium (TV)

(BDF FC – Resting)