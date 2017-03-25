Simeon Lopez Kids, Youth & Female Cup 2017 Tournament in Belmopan

Week 4 scores

BELMOPAN, Mon. Mar. 20, 2017–The Belmopan Football Association’s (BFA) Simeon Lopez Kids, Youth & Female Cup 2017 had another hectic weekend of games at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium.

In the opener on Friday night, March 17, (U-17) it was Bandits, 3-0, over San Martin Medina, with goals from Jovaun Ramos (28’), Steven Gentle (46’) and Hollis Popper (55’). And in the nightcap, (U-17) Spanish Lookout FC and Piccini Rising Star played to a 1-1 draw. Evert Peralta (32’) put Spanish Lookout in front, but Joshawn Flowers (56’) replied for San Martin.

8 games were scheduled for Saturday, March 18. Game 1 (U-13) saw Spanish Lookout FC shelling Armenia FC, 7-1. Goal scorers for Spanish Lookout were Warren Dyck (3’, 7’ & 15’), Jared Dyck (10’), Derrick Guerra (14’) and Jayden Dueck (21’ & 38’); while Armenia’s lone goal was by Jefferson Rodriguez (35’). In game 2, (U-13) it was the same score as Bandits dropped Piccini Rising Stars, 7-1, with goals from Zorin Casey (6’), Kristain Jones (21’ & 27’), Amir Briceno (35’), Corey Arthurs (38’), Leroy Montero (39’) and Jemar Waight (43’); while Matthew Hernandez (14’) scored for Rising Stars. Game 3 was another blowout, as (U-13) Mountain View Revolution bombed Las Flores Wild Cats, 9-nil, with goals from Jamir Flores (3’, 8’ & 14’), Nathan Pastrana (11’), Erick Sanabria (20’, 25’ & 28’), Jaheam Mitchell (32’) and Allen Umana (40’). The pattern continued with game 4, as (U-17 Female) Armenia Girls crushed Piccini Rising Star, 10-0, with 5 goals each from Natalie Logan (1’, 4’, 11’, 20’ & 42’) and Ashley Rodriguez (5’, 23’, 32’, 36’ & 39’). Game 5 (U-17 Female) was a default win for Valley of Peace Girls (3-0) over OLOG Girls. Game 6 (U-17 Female) was very competitive, and it was BMP Compre Flames, 1-0, over Bandits Girls, on a goal by Novalle Ramos (17’). In game 7, (U-13) Police Cadet got the 5-3 victory over San Martin Medina. Scoring 1 goal apiece for Police Cadet were Jovaun Orellano (3’), Rashad Neal (10’), Abron Wagner (35’), Robert Thomas (36’) and Deron Guzman (45’); while Pedro Coj (14’, 20’ & 42’) netted all 3 goals for San Martin. And game 8 (U-13) was another blow-out, as it was YWAM Valencia, 10-0, over Salvapan FC, with goals from Dylon Gongora (4’), Jaheem Wiltshire (9’), Javier Tobar (13’), Rannie Villacorta (14’), Tayshaun Meighan (19’, 21’ & 35’), Jeremiah Thimbrel (30’) and Zylin Flowers (42’ & 45’).

Sunday, March 19, saw 7 more games to complete Week 4 of the tournament. In the opener at 8:00 a.m., (U-15) San Martin Medina dropped Salvapan FC, 4-nil, with a goal each from Eldon Chiac (2’), Jason Teck (15’), Wilber Calderon (24’) and Milton Landaverde (29’). In game 2, (U-15) Mountain View Revolution shut out Armenia FC, 5-0, with 4 goals from Jahmani Hope (6’, 9’, 26’ & 39’) and 1 from Payvand Guy (48’). Game 3 (U-15) was the same score, as Las Flores Wild Cats shocked YWAM Valencia, 5-nil, with goals from Carlos Montalvo (17’, 21’ & 42’) and Gohali Alvarez (25’ & 45’). Game 4 (U-15) was a score fest, as Piccini Rising Star ran all over Police Cadets, 9-0, with goals from Daijon Daniels (14’, 19’ & 24’), Kenyon Lawrence (35’), Adrian Grajalez (38’), Gerson Edwards (39’), Isanie Valentine (42’), Angel Sanchez (43’) and Tyronne Zuniga (46’). Game 5 (U-15) saw Bandits gain the 3-0 win over Cotton Tree, with a goal apiece from Nathan Galvez (1’), Jason Can (3’) and Christopher Moro (22’). In game 6 (U-17) Mountain View Revolution won, 4-1, over Valley of Peace Strikers. Hitting the target for Mountain View were Robert Palma (27’), Kalli Cho (33’) and Tahj Reid (35’ & 37’); while Mauricio Hernandez (7’) got the sole tally for Valley of Peace. And in game 7, (U-17) Armeina FC came away with the 2-1 win over Salvapan FC. Armenia got a goal apiece from Jose DiGalves (26’) and Israel Garcia (39’), while Jerry Hidalgo (9’) scored for Salvapan.

The Simeon Lopez Kids, Youth and Female Cup 2017 Tournament continues with Week 5 games this weekend at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium:

Saturday, March 25

9:00 a.m. – (U-13) Piccini Rising Star vs Salvapan FC

10:00 a.m. – (U-13) Bandits vs Las Flores Wild Cats

11:00 a.m. – (U-13) Police Cadets vs YWAM Valencia

12:00 noon – (U-13) Spanish Lookout vs Mountain View Revolution

1:00 p.m. – (U-13) Armenia FC vs Roaring Creek FC

Sunday, March 26

8:00 a.m. – (U-15) Las Flores Wild Cats vs Piccini Rising Stars

9:15 a.m. – (U-15) Armenia FC vs Police Cadets

10:30 a.m. – (U-15) San Martin Medina vs Mountain View Revolution

11:45 a.m. – (U-15) Cotton Tree FC vs Salvapan FC

1:00 p.m. – (U-15) Bandits vs YWAM Valencia