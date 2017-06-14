Smart 13 & Under Mundialito Week 10 results; 1 week left in reg. season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 12, 2017–The race to the Top-4 playoff is coming down to the wire in the Smart 13 & Under Mundialito Football Tournament 2017 at the MCC Grounds, where Week 10 games were held on Saturday, June 3.

In game 1 on Saturday, Brown Bombers registered a big 3-0 win over Belize Elementary Spurs, that propelled the Bombers into playoff contention. Brandon Smith netted 2 and Keyden Bowen got the other goal for Brown Bombers. In game 2, Hattieville Riverside Boys clinched a playoff spot with their 1-nil victory over Reality Youth, on a goal by Oswald Young. Game 3 saw Ladyville Jaguars holding Carlston FC to a 0-0 draw, which effectively dashed the playoff hopes for Carlston. In game 4, Ladyville Rising Stars needed only a draw to secure a playoff berth, and they got it with a 0-0 draw against Heights FC, who remain in the playoff race. Game 5 involved two teams with no chance of making the playoffs, and it was Collet Strikers with their first victory of the season, a 1-nil win over winless Sampson Academy, with a goal from Darnell Jones. And in the final game of the day, game 6 saw City Boys keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Warriors, courtesy of a goal by Kayia Requena.

With 1 more week of regular season left this coming Saturday, only 2 teams – Hattieville Riverside Boys and Ladyville Rising Stars – are sure of a playoff berth. City Boys and Heights FC are in a strong position, but Brown Bombers and Carlston FC still have an outside chance. The final cut will take place with Week 11 games this Saturday. (See standings below.)

Week 11 schedule to end regular season:

Saturday, June 17

9:30 a.m. – BES Spurs vs Collet Strikers

10:20 a.m. – Ladyville Jaguars vs Reality Youth

11:10 a.m. – Heights FC vs City Boys

12:00 noon – Sampson Academy vs Hattieville Riverside Boys

12:50 p.m. – Carlston FC vs Warriors FC

1:40 p.m. – Ladyville Rising Stars vs Brown Bombers