Student, 25, dies after crashing into house being transported

MILE 41, PHILIP GOLDSON HIGHWAY, Orange Walk District, Mon. Apr. 23, 2018– Daniel Urbina, 25, a student of San Jose Palmar, Orange Walk District, was driving his Toyota pickup from Belize City to Orange Walk at about 3:00 Saturday morning, when, on arriving at Mile 41 on the Philip Goldson Highway, he crashed into the side of a timber house that was being carried on a flatbed truck from Orange Walk to Belize City.

Information to us is that Urbina suffered massive head and body injuries; the left side of his pickup was extensively damaged, and he died immediately on the scene.

Traveling with Urbina at the time of the collision was Rony Pech, 22, a laborer of Yo Creek, Orange Walk District, who suffered minor injuries. Pech was treated at the Northern Regional Hospital and released.

During the weekly press brief held this morning at the Raccoon Street Police Station, Inspector Wilfred Ferufino, Deputy Commander of Crimes Investigation, said that the driver of the flatbed truck, Hosnel Uck, 25, a driver of Trial Farm, Orange Walk District, has been arrested and charged with causing death by careless conduct. He was arraigned at the Orange Walk Magistrate’s Court this evening and was granted bail of $6,000, which he was able to meet. He was ordered to reappear in court on June 6.

Ferufino said that police officers who went to the scene of the accident saw Urbina in the front of his pickup, with massive head injuries. He said that there are many safety requirements for the transportation of a house on the highway, including proper lighting, but the lighting for the house was inadequate.

Urbina is scheduled to be buried in Orange Walk Town tomorrow.