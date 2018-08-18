Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits Belize

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 16, 2018– The China Airline plane touched down at the Philip Goldson International Airport this afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m., bringing Republic of China (Taiwan) president Tsai Ing-wen for an official visit to Belize.

Disembarking from the airline along with President Tsai Ing-wen was her delegation of Taiwanese officials.

President Tsai Ing-wen was met at the airport by Belize head of state, His Excellency Governor General, Sir Colville Young; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington; and Attorney General, Michael Peyrefitte.

Also present at the airport to welcome President Tsai Ing-wen were a number of Taiwanese-Belizeans.

Belize Press Office Director, Dorian Pakeman, refused to allow Amandala on the tarmac to cover the arrival of President Tsai Ing-wen and her entourage. That story is on page 2.

The brief welcome ceremony at the airport included a Belize Defence Force guard of honor, and a BDF helicopter flyover, following which there was a motorcade from the airport into Belize City.

After 5:00 p.m., President Tsai Ing-wen, whose English is impeccable, spoke at a scholarship award ceremony at the Cahal Pech Room at the Radisson Fort George Hotel.

At 6:30 p.m. President Tsai Ing-wen visited the Museum of Belize, where she was conferred with the Order of Belize by Governor General, H.E. Sir Colville Young.

Tomorrow morning, Friday, President Tsai Ing-wen will attend a Special Joint Sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate and in the afternoon around 2:30 p.m., she will visit the Institute of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ITVET) in Belize City.

At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, a farewell ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Philip Goldson International Airport before President Tsai Ing-wen departs.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit is expected to strengthen Belize’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan.