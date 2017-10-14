Taxicab driver and activist, Albert Cattouse, 72, gunned down on Hicatee Street

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2017–Taxi driver and activist, Albert Cattouse, 72, was gunned down shortly after 8 o’clock tonight in Belize City.

Information to Amandala is that he had just dropped off a passenger on Hicatee Street, behind Rogers Stadium on Dolphin Street, and was leaving the area when a man on a motorcycle rode up beside his vehicle and opened fire.

Cattouse was shot once in the back of the head and left for dead behind his steering wheel.

The gunman was then seen fleeing the area on foot. It is not yet known if Cattouse was robbed before he was killed.

The news of Cattouse’s passing has already flooded social media, where many recall that he was an outgoing, charismatic and friendly man who loved his country and his people. He was a nationalist at heart.

Cattouse was also a long-standing member of the Citizens Organized for Liberty through Action (COLA), a platform from which he was very critical of government policies. His last act of protest took place last Wednesday when he answered the call to demonstrate against the increase in fuel prices. He was also a regular caller to KREM Radio and an avid “Kremite.”

COLA president, Geovanni Brackett, tonight posted to Facebook, “This is a very sad night and am not saying other murders are not important, because they are, and I have said that many times but, tonight my good friend, very close friend, has been gunned down.”

Police are still investigating the murder.