Teakettle chairman in critical condition after road accident

TEAKETTLE, Cayo District, Fri. June 29, 2018– Howell Hutchinson, 45, chairman of Teakettle Village, is presently in a critical condition at the Western Regional Hospital.

Hutchinson suffered head and bodily injuries in a road collision that occurred in Teakettle yesterday, between Miles 49 and 50 on the George Price Highway, while he was driving from Roaring Creek to Teakettle.

Police said that he lost control of the vehicle, which then ran off the road and crashed into a concrete building. A report to us indicated that the vehicle flipped before hitting the building.

As a result, Hutchinson was flung out of the vehicle and his body was slammed against the building, causing him to suffer serious injuries.