Tyrone Meighan and Orel Leslie charged with murder, but released on bail

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 1, 2018– Two men, Tyrone Meighan and Orel Leslie, who were rearrested and charged with the murder of James Norales, were released on bail of $25,000 each that was offered to them today by Justice Denis Hanomansingh.

Their bail was granted on the condition that they attend court on March 13 and on any other adjourned date until the case has concluded; that they do not interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses; that they report to the Queen Street Police Station every Monday and Friday, commencing March 5, until the matter has concluded; that they surrender all of their travel documents to the court; that Leslie remains at his abode every day from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the case is finished; and that Meighan remains at his residence every day from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the case has concluded.

Norales was shot and killed on November 26, 2012 at the corner of Fabers Road and the George Price Highway. Meighan, Brandon Baptist and Leslie were acquitted of his murder in 2015, but Baptist was not freed because he has another murder charge for which trial is still pending.

The DPP appealed and in March last year, the Belize Court of Appeal allowed the appeal and ordered a retrial. Meighan was represented by attorney Dickie Bradley, while Leslie was represented by attorney Ellis Arnold.

Senior Crown Counsel Sheneiza Smith represented the Crown.