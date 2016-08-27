U-10 and U-13 games in Orange Walk

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Aug. 25, 2016–OWFA U-10 Tournament

This weekend, it will be the final week of the first ever U-10 Tournament in Orange Walk, the Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) U-10 Tournament. The teams are ranked by their won-loss (W-L) records: #1 Vibes Alive (3-0); #2 Minions (2-1); #3 Real Madrid (1-2); #4 Barca Shock (0-3).

Saturday, August 27, Barracks Field

10:00 a.m. – #3 Real Madrid vs #4 Barca Shock

11:00 a.m. – #1 Vibes Alive vs #2 Minions

Closing ceremonies, trophies and awards will be issued after the games. Come and witness the completion of the first ever U-10 tournament.

U-13 Town Council Tournament

The Town Council U-13 Tournament continues in Orange Walk Town:

Saturday, August 27, Barracks Field

1:00 p.m. – Minions vs Corozal Rising Stars

2:00 p.m. – Barca Shock vs Black Wata

3:00 p.m. – Vibes Alive vs Crystal

Come and enjoy a day full of youth football in Orange Walk Town.