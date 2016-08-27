U-10 and U-13 games in Orange Walk

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Aug. 25, 2016–OWFA U-10 Tournament
This weekend, it will be the final week of the first ever U-10 Tournament in Orange Walk, the Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) U-10 Tournament. The teams are ranked by their won-loss (W-L) records: #1 Vibes Alive (3-0); #2 Minions (2-1); #3 Real Madrid (1-2); #4 Barca Shock (0-3).
Saturday, August 27, Barracks Field
10:00 a.m. – #3 Real Madrid vs #4 Barca Shock
11:00 a.m. – #1 Vibes Alive vs #2 Minions
Closing ceremonies, trophies and awards will be issued after the games. Come and witness the completion of the first ever U-10 tournament.
U-13 Town Council Tournament
The Town Council U-13 Tournament continues in Orange Walk Town:
Saturday, August 27, Barracks Field
1:00 p.m. – Minions vs Corozal Rising Stars
2:00 p.m. – Barca Shock vs Black Wata
3:00 p.m. – Vibes Alive vs Crystal
Come and enjoy a day full of youth football in Orange Walk Town.
Weekend Warriors race resultsAugust 27, 2016
