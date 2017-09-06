No more undefeated; Verdes takes lead at Week 4 of PLB 2017-2018 Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 4, 2017–Former league leaders BDF FC suffered their first loss, and Verdes FC grabbed their third win to take over the standings lead at Week 4 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2017-2018 Opening Season.

On Saturday afternoon at Ambergris Stadium, home standing San Pedro Pirates registered their first win of the season, putting down Freedom Fighters FC from Punta Gorda, 2-nil, with goals from Luis Alchnovic and Hector Martinez. Later on Saturday night at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, it was Bandits Sports prevailing, 3-2, over Police United FC, who were the visitors in this one. Bandits’ goals were by veteran Jerome “Jarro” James (17’ header), rookie Carlos Gonzalez (45’), who scored in his first semipro game, and Darwin Bermudez (65’); while Police replied with Devon Makin (37’ header) and Amin “Tacos” August, Jr. (61’). Police had an opportunity to equalize from the penalty spot, but Harrison “Cafu” Roches’ shot rebounded off the right post.

On Sunday at the Norman Broaster’s Stadium, Verdes’ Brazilian import Alcides “Paco” Thomas had a hat trick (38’ PK, 42’ & 53’ PK), to lead the home squad to a 3-1 victory over visiting BDF FC. Ricky Ricketts (72’) got the only goal for the army when he alertly re-directed a hard cross-goal grounder from teammate Shane “Chucky” Flores. Meanwhile, at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, it was a 2-2 draw between Wagiya FC and Placencia Assassins FC (details not yet available)

Upcoming Week 5 schedule:

Friday, September 8

5:00 p.m. – Police United FC vs BDF FC – Isidoro Beaton Statium

Saturday, September 9

7:30 p.m. – Bandits Sports vs Verdes FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – M.A. Stadium

Sunday, September 10

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Carl Ramos Stadium