Unique Ramclam, 4, flown to Shriners Hospital for burn victims

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 23, 2018– At about 7:00 on Wednesday night of last week, Anya Nah, 24, braved a raging fire at her home in Camalote to rescue her 4-year-old daughter, Unique Ramclam, who was in bed sleeping, and also her young son.

Unfortunately, Nah wasn’t able to pull Unique from the flames before the little girl had suffered 2nd degree burns to most of her body.

Unique was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital, where she was given initial treatment, after which she was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Yesterday, Unique was flown to the United States for specialist care at the Shriners Hospital for burn victims in Texas.

Anya Nah said that she had briefly left her home, to visit a neighbor who lives in a house in the same yard in which she lives, when she was informed that her house was burning. When she ran outside she saw flames and smoke erupting from her house. As mentioned, she did not get home in time to prevent injury to Unique.

The child will need specialist care, and the managers of the Burn Victims Mercy Fund have mercifully stepped in to help. The Fund has contributed $10,000 toward the cost of treating the injuries Unique suffered. This money has to be replaced, so that another child can be helped, if another tragedy should occur.

Generous members of the public who want to make donations to the Burn Victims Mercy Fund can make their deposits to the fund at the Heritage Bank.

The National Fire Service has determined that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.