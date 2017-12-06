Victor Spain, 33, murdered in his living room

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Mon. Dec. 4, 2017– Police in the Cayo District are busy investigating a murder, which is the third to have occurred in less than five days. The most recent victim has been identified as Victor Spain, 33.

On Sunday afternoon just before 4 o’clock, police visited Spain’s residence on Domingo Cruz Street in San Ignacio Town, where they saw his motionless body lying in a pool of blood inside his living room. Spain, a Belizean, had been stabbed multiple times in the head and body.

His body was found by a relative of his who had last seen him alive at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

A post-mortem examination conducted today on Spain’s body revealed that his death was caused by traumatic asphyxiation due to a cut wound on his neck.

Information to Amandala is that Spain was killed when a drug deal went bad. We contacted the victim’s brother, Sylvan Spain, who could not confirm the allegation. According to him, he had not yet received a detailed report of what led to his brother’s demise.

When we asked Sylvan if his slain brother was involved in any way in illegal activities such as the movement and sale of drugs, he responded, “Not that I know of.”

According to him, his brother was a calm person who was very much a loner and who had been long employed as a driver for a very influential contractor.

However, Amandala archives revealed that in September 2013, the Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) conducted a sting operation at #81 Eve Street in Santa Elena Town. There, officers found 3.05 pounds of marijuana in the living room of the home and 0.77 ounces in the kitchen and two and a half pounds of suspected cocaine. Subsequently, Victor Spain and five other men were charged with one count of drug trafficking and three counts of drug possession.

Spain leaves behind a three-year-old son and seven siblings.