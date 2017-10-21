Week 12 results for Guadalupe Magaña Dyck Gold Cup Tournament 2017

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Oct.16, 2017–The Guadalupe Magaña Dyck Gold Cup Tournament 2017 continued on Sunday, October 15, with Week 12 games played at the August Pine Ridge Village field.

In game 1, Guinea Grass Desert Storm defeated Guinea Grass Suga Boys, 2-1. Jorge Garcia and Harold Enriquez shook the net for Desert Storm, while Nelson Perez scored for Suga Boys.

Game 2 saw San Lazaro Revolution with the 5-2 win over San Carlos FC. San Lazaro got 2 goals from Roviney Carrillo and 1 each from Andres Cruz, Eber Herrador and Enrique Sessenia; while Amir Garcia and Rudy Hernandez scored 1 apiece for San Carlos.

In game 3, Ryan Murillos struck twice to give August Pine Ridge Central the 2-1 victory over San Felipe Veterans, whose only goal was by Kenny Witzil.