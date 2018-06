BELMOPAN, Thurs. May 31, 2018– Above are a couple pictures from last week’s two tournaments hosted by the Belize Billiards Sports Federation (BBSF) at Mike’s Cue Club in Belmopan. C-Delta won the National Open 9-Ball Tournament championship; and in the Under-19 Single Player 8-Ball Tournament, Immer Lima was the champion and Iverson Monima took 2nd place.