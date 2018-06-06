Subscribe to our Rss

Woman, 28, knocked down while jogging: critical at KHMH

General — 06 June 2018 — by Albert J. Ciego
BULLET TREE ROAD, San Ignacio, Cayo District, Mon. June 4, 2018– Ansella Rodriguez, 28, a domestic worker, is presently admitted in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) after a vehicle knocked her down while she was jogging on the Bullet Tree Road.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 Thursday evening. Information to us is that Rodriguez was jogging from San Ignacio to Bullet Tree on the left side of the road. As she approached a curve on the hill, in front of the New Site Area, Rodriguez was knocked down by a Great Wall Wingle pickup that was coming from the opposite direction, which hit her head on.

 As a result, she suffered head and body injuries. The driver who knocked her down, brought the vehicle to a halt and called police.

On arriving at the scene of the accident, police saw Rodriguez on the ground, bleeding. They also saw the pickup which hit her, parked on the left side of the road with its front end damaged, and the driver was near the vehicle.

She was rushed to the San Ignacio Community Hospital, where she was given initial treatment, after which she was rushed to the KHMH.

Police detained the driver, Julio Antonio Perez Reque, 36, a Venezuelan technician of Bullet Tree Falls, and he was issued with a Notice of Intended Prosecution.

