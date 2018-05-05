Women’s League completes 1st round of football competition

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 30, 2018– The first round of the double round-robin tournament in the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2018 was completed over the weekend with Week 3 games at 4 different venues.

At the MCC Grounds on Saturday, Belize City’s Millennium United managed to hold undefeated Gladiators of Orange Walk to a 0-0 stalemate, thanks to some outstanding goalkeeping from new addition, Joslyn Cadle. Gladiators dominated the game, but the agile Cadle handled everything they sent towards her, including leaving her six-yard box at times to intercept dangerous attacking plays.

Meanwhile, at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga it was 1-1 between hosts Dangriga Pumas and Toledo Rumberas. Ashley Rodriguez (62’) gave Rumberas the lead, but Nykemah Kuylen (83’) equalized for Pumas.

Also on Saturday, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, Jewel Fury maintained their perfect record with a 4-1 win over Sagitun from Independence. Shaking the net for the Fury were Cynthia Salazar (13’), Gisel Baeza (20’) and Suswani Martinez (75’ & 85’); while the lone goal for Sagitun was by Sabrina Eiley (40’).

The only NAWL game on Sunday was at the Santiago Ricalde Stadium in Corozal Town, where the visiting Verdes Rebels from Cayo came away with a 2-1 victory over Corozal Scorpions. Verdes got first half goals from Maricela Hernandez (10’) and Jessica Orellana (27’); while the Scorpion’s only goal came in the last minute from Gabriela Cowo (90’).

Below are the two current group standings. The second round-robin begins immediately this coming weekend with Week 4 games. At the completion of the second round-robin in each group, the top 2 teams from each group will go on to the home-and-away semifinals.

NAWL Standings at Sunday, April 29, 2018



Upcoming Week 4 schedule:

Saturday, May 5

4:00 p.m. – Gladiators vs Millennium United – People’s Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Toledo Rumberas vs Dangriga Pumas – Victor Sanchez Union Field

Sunday, May 6

2:00 p.m. – Verdes Rebels vs Corozal Scorpions – Norman Broaster Stadium

5:00 p.m. – Sagitun vs Jewel Fury – M.A. Stadium