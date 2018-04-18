WW Belmopan Classic results – April 15, 2018

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr.16, 2018– Here are the results from the Weekend Warriors (WW) Belmopan Cycling Classic held yesterday with the “A/B” riders starting at Belmopan Comprehensive School to Leslie’s Imports, for 52 miles, and the “C” riders going from Cotton Tree Village to Leslie’s Imports, for 40 miles.

44 of 46 starters finished the “A/B” race in the following order: 1st Place – Sean Duncan (Smart, 1:54:09); 2nd Dwayne Wade (Belize Boys Cycling, st); 3rd Philip Burns (Cayo Rentals, st); 4th Jose Juan Cuellar (Santino’s, st); 5th Alvan Gillett (Kulture Megabytes, st); 6th Charles Garay (BFSC, st); 7th Anthony Tun (Valvoline, st); 8th Wayne Moses (Kulture Megabytes, st); 9th Isaiah Willacey (Santino’s, st); 10th John Burns (DigiCell-4G, 1:54:40); 11th Preston Martinez (DigiCell-4G, 1:55:24); 12th Daniel Cano (Santino’s, 1:56:27); 13th Vallan Symns (Kulture Megabytes, st); 14th Hector Tzuleta (Valvoline, 1:56:38); 15th Palas Joseph (Lampaz, st); 16th Frank Burns (Cayo Rentals, st); 17th Santino Castillo (Santino’s, st); 18th Mark Reid (Santino’s, st); 19th Eddie Usher (DigiCell-4G, st); 20th Derrick Smith (BFSC, st); 21st Mark Gentle (FT Williams, st); 22nd Kenneth Butler (FT Williams, st); 23rd Gilberto Acosta (Santino’s, st); 24th Sherman Thomas (Santino’s, st); 25th Roydell Reneau (unattached, st); 26th Windell Williams (Smart, st); 27th Gilroy Lewis (BFSC, st); 28th Omar Gomez (Santino’s, st); 29th Arden Garay (BFSC, st); 30th Steven Robinson (Valvoline, st); 31st Kaya Cattouse (Smart, st); 32nd Dean Boyce (FT Williams, st); 33rd Willie Chan (Valvoline, st); 34th Jack Sutherland (DigiCell-4G, st); 35th Rigoberto Rivas (Big-Blade, st); 36th Andrew Brown (Kulture Megabytes, st); 37th Barney Brown (Scotiabank, st); 38th Halton Ritchie (Kulture Megabytes, st); 39th Darwin Lodge (unattached, st); 40th Nigel Matus (M&M Engineering); 41st Ernest Olivera (FT Williams, 2:06:10); 42nd Colin Mehia (FT Williams, st); 43rd George Abraham (Bel-Cal); and 44th Geoffrey Waight (Cayo Rentals).

All 7 starters completed the “C” race as follows: 1st Place – Louis Usher (Santino’s); 2nd Andrew Bennett (Smart); 3rd Wilhelm Coye (Valvoline); 4th Steve Gill (Smart); 5th Enrique Morales (Valvoline); 6th Anthea Sutherland (BFSC); and 7th Michael Wagner (Valvoline).