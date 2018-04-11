WW Cross Country results – Sunday, April 8, 2018

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 9, 2018– Here are the results from the Weekend Warriors (WW) Cross Country held yesterday. The “A/B” riders left from in front of Loma Luz Hospital in Santa Elena, Cayo, at 9:05 a.m., to finish at Leslie’s Imports. The C-Class left from Garbutt’s Service Station in Roaring Creek at 9:15 a.m.

A/B Category

Some 64 riders started the “A/B” race, and 50 of them finished in the following order: 1st Place – Barney Brown (Scotiabank, 3:10:56); 2nd Daniel Cano (Santino’s, 3:11:02); 3rd Dwight Lopez (Bel-Cal, 3:11:36); 4th Marvin Hyde (Smart, 3:11:40); 5th Ryan Willoughby (Valvoline, 3:11:52); 6th Mark Gentle (FT Williams, st); 7th Hector Tzuleta (Valvoline, st); 8th Derrick Smith (BFSC-El Pescador, st); 9th Palas Joseph (Furnished Apartments Ltd., st); 10th Santi Castillo (Santino’s, st); 11th Warren Coye (Santino’s, st); 12th Eddie Usher (Digicell-4G, st); 13th Elden Hyde (Smart, st); 14th Halton Ritchie (Kulture Megabytes, st); 15th Collet Maheia (Kulture Megabytes, st); 16th Alvan Gillett (Kulture Megabytes, st); 17th Jack Sutherland (Digicell-4G, st); 18th Omar Cruz (unattached, st); 19th Stephen Bissett (Furnished Apartments Ltd., st); 20th Omar Gomez (Santino’s, st); 21st Michael Lewis (unattached, st); 22nd Sean Duncan (Smart, st); 23rd Philip Burns (Cayo Rentals, st); 24th John Burns (Digicell-4G, st); 25th Gordon Tillett (Bze Linkup); 26th Arden Garay (BFSC); 27th Windell Williams (Smart); 28th Amir Gonzalez (unattached); 29th Charles Garay (BFSC); 30th Dwayne Wade (Belize Boys Cycling Club); 31st Gilberto Acosta (Santino’s); 32nd Andrew Brown (Kulture Megabytes); 33rd Ernest Olivera (FT Williams); 34th Vallan Symns (Kulture Megabytes); 35th Kenneth Butler (FT Williams); 36th Kaya Cattouse (Smart); 37th Ruthford Cunningham (Smart); 38th Kenrick Gray (unattached); 39th Wayne Moses (Kulture Megabytes); 40th Isaiah Willacey (Santino’s); 41st Gilroy Lewis (BFSC); 42nd Rigoberto Rivas (Big Blade); 43rd Darwin Lodge (unattached); 44th Gilford Perez (Digicell-4G); 45th Preston Martinez (Digicell-4G); 46th George Abraham (Bel-Cal); 47th Orson Butler (Bel-Cal); 48th Geoffrey Waight (Cayo Rentals); 49th Willie Chan (Valvoline); and 50th Dean Belisle (Bel-Cal).

C-Class

17 of the 20 “C-Class starters completed the race in the following order: 1st Place – Louis Usher (FT Williams, 2:26:35); 2nd Steve Gill (Smart, st); 3rd Michael Wagner (Valvoline (2:29:10); 4th Andrew Bennett (Smart, st); 5th Lisa Berger (BFSC); 6th Austin Castro (Big-Blade); 7th Richard Gabourel (unattached); 8th Edward Blank (BFSC); 9th Charles Bruce (unattached); 10th Taralee Ordonez (Kulture Megabytes); 11th Elvis Perez (Scotiabank); 12th Matthew Castellanos (Big-Blade); 13th Sydney Thurton (unattached); 14th Sheldon Arnold (Big-Blade); 15th Elton Robinson (Big-Blade); 16th Siyah Swasey (BFSC); and 17th Enrique Morales (Valvoline).

Belmopan Classic next

The next race will be the Annual Belmopan Classic on Sunday, April 15.