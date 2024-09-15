30 C
Belize City
Sunday, September 15, 2024

Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

Highly revered educator Hernan Ochaeta Awe completed...

UNDP appoints new DRR for Belize

Photo: Michael Lund, the new DRR for...

Belize senators attend Digital Economy workshop in Miami

by Charles Gladden MIAMI, Florida, USA, Thurs. Sept....

1 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident on G.P. Highway

General1 dead, 4 injured in traffic accident on G.P. Highway
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Scene of fatal accident near mile 37 on the George Price highway

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 12, 2024

One man was killed and four persons injured in a road traffic accident that occurred on Wednesday, September 11, between Miles 36 and 37 of the George Price Highway.

Around 1:00 p.m. that day, 27-year-old Dennis Kevin Perez, a Belizean tour guide from the Belize District, who was accompanied by two American nationals identified as 33-year-old Kelsey Marie O’Connor and 33-year-old Baylee Ann O’Brien, was heading to Belize City in a Chrysler van when the van collided with a Ford Escape being driven by 40-year-old Jaime Alberto Correa, who was along with a passenger, 28-year-old Estevan Chiac.

The collision took place when the Ford Escape, which was traveling in the opposite direction, overturned, and hit the front of Perez’s van, forcing him to drive off the highway.

Perez, O’Brien, O’Connor, and Correa were injured as a result and were transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital; however, Chiac passed away on impact.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw the white Chrysler van partially in the bushes, and the green Ford Escape overturned with its four wheels in the air.

Check out our other content

Doctor written-up over negligence in case of Jenny Lovell

Two BDF soldiers go to Haiti

Lebanese national brandishes firearm at Lands Department

Major drug bust in Corozal Town

John Zabaneh dies at 69

Man sentenced to life for murdering boss

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.