1 back remains to decide playoff spot in National Over-40 football

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 22, 2019– The Belize National Over-40 Football Tournament 2019 now has only one back match remaining, after the back match played on Saturday night at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence, where home standing Golden Eagles FC Veterans put themselves in strong contention for the last playoff spot, when they shut out Roaring Creek Veterans, 3-0, with goals from Archibald Ferrill (17’ & 40’) and Wayne Castellanos (84’).

The 3 points from that victory have pushed Golden Eagles FC to 12 points, one ahead of Real Verdes Veterans at 11 points. (See Over-40 South Group standings below.) The last remaining back match between these two will decide which one joins Kulture Yabra Veterans and San Pedro Veterans from the North Group, and Belmopan Veterans from the South Group in the semifinal playoffs.

That game was tentatively scheduled for this Sunday, July 28, at the Norman Broaster Stadium; but a change will be necessary, as the PLB opener at that same time and venue features Verdes FC vs BDF FC.

Whenever and wherever, it will be Real Verdes Veterans vs Golden Eagles FC Veterans for the last spot in the Over-40 playoffs.