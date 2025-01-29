Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

Chester Williams, Commissioner of Police

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 27, 2025

1,000 security cameras will soon be installed throughout Belize to help combat crime in the country.

In previous years, crime, especially murders, was at an all-time high, with figures regularly in the triple digits. However, in recent years, murders, and smaller crimes, have been significantly reduced with various measures and mediation.

Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, announced this week that the Belize Police Department is adding another measure to their crime-fighting arsenal by installing 1,000 security cameras throughout the country.

ComPol Williams noted several features of the cameras that will ramp up security in the country, such as a motion detector to identify unusual activity within a group and alert authorities, facial recognition, and license plate reading.

While the cameras will be installed in all parts of the country, their main focus will be in Belize City where most criminal activities occur.

Some of the cameras being installed in various areas throughout the city are equipped with Panic Buttons which can be pressed immediately after a crime has been committed, sending an alarm to authorities to target the area.

Twice a week, searches will be done at the hotspots of the various criminal bases, for further monitoring of the movements of persons linked to underworld activities.

The cameras will be installed in March.