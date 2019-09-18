16-year-old remanded for the murder of his friend, Christopher Chi, 13

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Fri. Sept. 13, 2019– Today, a minor, 16, of Yo Creek, Orange Walk District, who is the suspect in the brutal death of Christopher Chi, 13, also of Yo Creek, was arraigned at the Orange Walk Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder. He was remanded until November 5.

On Tuesday, the body of Christopher Chi, who was reported missing, was found stuffed in a culvert in a cane field off the San Lorenzo Road in Orange Walk Town. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Chi was last seen alive at about 5:30 Friday evening, September 6, when he got on a motorcycle with his friend and they drove away from in front of a fast food stall in the village. His brother, Efraim Chi, saw him get on the motorcycle.

Chi, however, did not return home. The family began to get worried and went to find his friend, who was known to them. His friend told them that he took Chi to an area of the village and left him there. A Jasmine Alert was issued and a massive search was launched to find Chi.

Police’s investigation into the disappearance of the boy led to two teenagers and a man, 33. One of the boys cooperated with police and led them to where the body was hidden.

Chi’s family said that the suspected killer and Chi were friends, and they are at a loss for reasons why Christopher was killed.