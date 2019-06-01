$16,000 reward for jaguar killer

The jaguar was found decapitated

THE DUMP, Toledo District, Wed. May 29, 2019– A jaguar was found decapitated in the Dump area of Toledo at about 9:30 last night.

The headless carcass of the majestic animal was found by a man who was walking on the road in the area and he immediately called police and forest rangers of the Toledo Forest Department. The remains of the animal were then retrieved and buried by the rangers.

An investigation has begun to find the person who killed the jaguar.

PGTV (Wil Maheia) of Punta Gorda has joined the effort with $500, and Lara Goldman of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, has offered another $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the jaguar killer.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Agriculture (Forestry) has offered $5,000, and R&B of Placencia has offered $10,000 to increase the reward to $16,000 for the jaguar killer.

Those with information can contact the Forestry Officer at the Machaka Forest Station, Toledo District, or call 0800- 922-TIPS.