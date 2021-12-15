74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Home Sports 1970s basketball star, Danny Meighan passes
Sports

1970s basketball star, Danny Meighan passes

257

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021– Funeral services were held last week for former Belize basketball star, Daniel “Danny” Meighan, who had been battling a kidney ailment recently. With one of the best head fakes in the business, Danny played center for his Grand Marnier team that won the Belize City senior basketball championship back in 1975 (or ’76?), and Danny received the MVP trophy that year. Soft spoken and always a jovial, smiling character, Danny, a long time Rogers Stadium Club member, was one of several basketball veterans that joined in coordinating the annual Coby 3-On-3 basketball summer camp for youths at Bird’s Isle in Belize City that was sponsored by early 1970s Old Parr basketball star, Evondale “Coby” Coburn, now a retired U.S. army veteran residing in the States. The Coby 3-On-3 camp was postponed for the past two years due to Covid-19.

Our sincere condolences from the sports desk to his brother, Teddy, and the rest of the Meighan family, as well as to his Rogers Stadium comrades and other friends in the basketball community. Rest In Peace, brother Daniel “Danny” Meighan.

Previous articleVerdes already champs of FFB Top League; 2 regular season weeks remain
Next articleMan shot dead in San Pedrito

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Verdes already champs of FFB Top League; 2 regular season weeks remain

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 9, 2021-- Two more scheduled weeks of games remain in the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Top League 2021 Tournament,...
Read more
Sports

Kaya Cattouse, Belize’s first female pro cyclist

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 9, 2021-- At a press conference on Tuesday of this week at the National Sports Council conference room at the...
Read more
Sports

Ahmadiyya Belize Big Ballers tourney overview

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 8, 2021-- Basketball action was in full swing this past weekend in neighbouring Chetumal, Mexico. The Big Ballers International Basketball...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Two nephews murder uncle in Orange Walk!

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021-- Yesterday, police, responding to a report that a violent incident had occurred near the football field in San...
Read more

Terror in Krooman Lagoon

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021-- A family of five from the Krooman area in Belize City is homeless after their home was burnt...
Read more

Man shot dead in San Pedrito

Headline
SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021-- A San Pedro resident was shot dead on Saturday evening while on his way home from...
Read more

1970s basketball star, Danny Meighan passes

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021-- Funeral services were held last week for former Belize basketball star, Daniel “Danny” Meighan, who had been battling...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

No mek di pat byle ova

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 13, 2021 This must really be “The New Jerusalem”! There has never been a place like this. As bad as things are, and...
Read more

It’s urgent we legalize recreational marijuana

Editorial
Some insist that it is a bad idea to legalize marijuana for recreational use because its psychoactive substances have caused mental disorders in some...
Read more

Government by private sector

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 6, 2021 Somewhere along the line, some politicians in Belize got the idea that government would be run much better, more effectively and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On more than one occasion over the decades, I have told you that there was a period of a few months in 1970, immediately...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper