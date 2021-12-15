1970s basketball star, Danny Meighan passes

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021– Funeral services were held last week for former Belize basketball star, Daniel “Danny” Meighan, who had been battling a kidney ailment recently. With one of the best head fakes in the business, Danny played center for his Grand Marnier team that won the Belize City senior basketball championship back in 1975 (or ’76?), and Danny received the MVP trophy that year. Soft spoken and always a jovial, smiling character, Danny, a long time Rogers Stadium Club member, was one of several basketball veterans that joined in coordinating the annual Coby 3-On-3 basketball summer camp for youths at Bird’s Isle in Belize City that was sponsored by early 1970s Old Parr basketball star, Evondale “Coby” Coburn, now a retired U.S. army veteran residing in the States. The Coby 3-On-3 camp was postponed for the past two years due to Covid-19.

Our sincere condolences from the sports desk to his brother, Teddy, and the rest of the Meighan family, as well as to his Rogers Stadium comrades and other friends in the basketball community. Rest In Peace, brother Daniel “Danny” Meighan.