BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 27, 2019– At the sports desk we received the sad news last weekend about the passing of former football star of the 1970s, Felix Lino a.k.a. The Flea, who was the outstanding sweeper for the Charger football team that was second to Chito’s Rangers in the 1977-78 Belize City Football Competition.

Following the 1976-77 City season, when Charger had blown a 2-nil lead to lose 4-2 to White Label in the championship game, there were some personnel changes. Felix Lino arrived from Honduras to join the team for the 1977-78 season under new head coach, Tony Alford, the legendary “One Foot Man” from Esperanza. Lino’s partners in defence included now Amandala Editor, Russel Vellos, along with Rudolph “Toad” Bowen and Leslie “Tucumcari” Rogers, who informed us of Lino’s passing. In that 1978 final at the MCC, with the score tied 2-2 late in second half, and Charger needing a victory to gain the championship, Rogers left his defence and got the would-be game winner with a spectacular shot; but in injury time, Chito’s Charles “Paco” Lewis scored the tying goal, 3-3, which gave them the championship.

Following his playing days, Felix, who never drank or smoked, became active in a religious denomination. Our paths rarely crossed in later years, but those few occasions always recalled fond memories – teammates forever. R.I.P. brother Felix Lino.

Born August 1, 1953, Felix passed on February 16, 2019. From the sports desk and all his Charger family, our sincere condolences to all his relatives and friends. Felix is survived by his wife, Maritza Lino; daughters Jody, Karen and Jeseniz Lino; and one son, Felix Lino, Jr.