2 cyclists, Belizean and Mexican suspended for Anti-Doping Rule Violation

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 2, 2019– Late on Thursday evening of last week, the Cycling Federation of Belize (CFB) sent a release detailing the suspension of Belizean cyclist, Edgar Nissani Arana; and the next day, the CFB sent another release, informing of the suspension of Mexican cyclist, Donizeti Vladimir Vasquez Aburto, who had participated in the Krem New Year’s Classic. Below are excerpts from the two CFB releases:

“Anti-Doping Rule Violation – Edgar Nissani Arana

“UCI File 033.19

“Official information was received today from the UCI regarding the Anti-Doping Rule Violation by Edgar Nissani Arana during an in-competition doping control in the 91st Holy Saturday Cross Country where there was an adverse analytical finding for the substance Erythropoietin (EPO).

“Mr. Arana has been suspended for 4 years commencing 20th April, 2019 with a disqualification of all results obtained during the Holy Saturday Cross Country and all results obtained since the start of the period of ineligibility. (ie 3rd July, 2019)

“The sanction has been established by the UCI in light of the case file provided by the Rider…”

“Anti-Doping Rule Violation – Donizeti Vladimir Vasquez Aburto

“CNA/PD/DS/024/2019

“Official information was received today from the NADO Belize regarding the Anti-Doping Rule Violation by Donizeti Vasquez (Mex-Rider) during an in-competition doping control in the 29th Krem New Year’s Day Cycling Classic where there was an adverse analytical finding for the substance DEXAMETASONA.

“Mr. Vasquez has been suspended for 2 years commencing 31st May, 2019 with a disqualification of his results obtained during the Krem New Year’s Day Cycling Classic.

“The sanction has been established by the MEX-NADO in light of the case management provided by the Disciplinary and Management Panel.”