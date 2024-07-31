New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

Photo: Leanne Elizabeth Davis, sentenced

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 29, 2024

Leanne Davis, 28, a mother of 2 who was convicted of manslaughter on June 18, 2024, was sentenced to 13 years and 9 months today by Justice Candace Nanton.

She put the starting point at 20 years and she subtracted 3 years because she said that the mitigating factors outweighed the aggravating factors. She further subtracted 3 years and 3 months for the time she spent on remand, and she stipulated that the sentence should take effect from June 18, when she was convicted.

Davis’ conviction was for the fatal stabbing of her sister-in-law, Venecia Staine, 24, which occurred on April 4, 2021, in the village of Gracie Rock, located in the Belize District.

Davis was indicted for murder, but she was found guilty of manslaughter because there was evidence of extreme provocation.

Davis was represented by attorney Leeroy Banner, while the Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Robert Lord.