3-vehicle collision leaves woman critical in KHMH

LADYVILLE, Belize District, Thurs. Feb. 14, 2019– Three vehicles collided on the Philip Goldson Highway in Ladyville in front of NORTH GAS STATION, near Sky’s supermarket and the Philip Goldson International Airport road junction with the highway at about 5:30 this evening. A woman who was standing by the road waiting to catch a bus was knocked down and severely injured, suffering head and body injuries.

A witness (who was a passenger in the SUV) told us tonight that a sand truck traveling from Ladyville to Belize City crashed into the rear of their SUV that was waiting to make a left turn into the NORTH GAS STATION on the other side of the highway at Mile 9.

The impact pushed the SUV towards the gas station. The SUV then hit another SUV that was parked in front of the gas station.

Luckily, no one was in the parked vehicle.

The woman allegedly was hit by the dump truck, said the witness, and she was then taken to the hospital.

The witness said that they (he and his friend) were traveling from work at BATSUB, Ladyville, in the same direction as the truck, to use the ATM at the gas station.

They had put on their left indicator and were waiting for the traffic to clear on the other side, but as they waiting, they were hit by the truck, which apparently couldn’t stop. The impact caused them to slam into the parked SUV on the other side of the road, which belongs to the owner of the gas station.

The witness said that the driver of the truck told them that his brakes had failed, so he couldn’t stop.

At press time tonight, the condition of the woman remains unclear, and her name has not been released by police.