4 adults and 3 minors charged with burglary

The oldest – 35; the youngest – 12

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 13, 2019– Seven persons — four of them adults and 3 of them minors — were charged with burglary when they appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. The adults were Wilfred Garbutt, 35, aka “Chronic”; Kevin Bodden, 26; Eric Tillett, 26; and Tarique Allen, 19.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were denied bail. They were remanded until July 5.

The minors were one boy, 12, another boy, 14, and a girl, 15 years old. They were offered bail of $4,000 each, which they met.

The incident which led to the charges occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9. Two police officers were returning from prison in the prison van when they saw a man with a flat screen television coming out of the yard of a house at Mile 10 and a half on the George Price Highway.

The man dropped the television and ran when the alarm sounded at the house and the officers put on the siren of the van.

According to the officers, the man ran towards a black Kia SUV that was apparently waiting for him by the side of the road. Police apprehended the man and 6 other persons who were inside the Kia.

The officers called the police at the Hattieville Police Station for backup, and when they arrived, they took all the suspects into custody.

An initial investigation by the police revealed that the 49-inch television set, with a value of $1,400, was stolen from the residence of school teacher Alarice Andrewin, 44, who was not at home at the time.