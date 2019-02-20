4 teams, 2 in each group, still undefeated at Week 3 of National Women’s League 2019

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 18, 2019– It was another exciting week of women football, as Week 3 games were played across the country over the weekend, 3 each on Saturday and Sunday, in the National Amateur Women’s League 2018-2019 Closing Season. In the North Group, Belize District’s Black Orchid and Cayo’s Verdes Rebels are still undefeated, while the South Group leaders, Belmopan’s Jewel Fury and Rumberas of Independence are also still without a loss. Incidentally, not only are Jewel Fury undefeated, but they are yet to concede a single goal. (See standings below.)

On Saturday at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, hosts Rumberas crushed P.G.’s Ladies Freedom Fighters, 4-0, with goals from Kelsey Polanco (34’), Naomi Gamboa (41’) and Quinaiah Caliz (74’ & 90+’ PKs). Meanwhile, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, Jewel Fury blanked Altitude from Independence, 6-0, with goals from Fatima Romero (6’, 54’, 56’ & 71’), Jada Brown (21’) and Suswani Martinez (59’). It was a 1-1 draw at the Ambergris Stadium, as Janet Gonzalez (4’) gave visiting Royal Maya Hill from Cayo the early lead, but San Pedro Invaders got the equalizer in second half from Allyson Rubi (65’).

Early Sunday afternoon at the Norman Broaster Stadium, (before the PLB clash between Assassins Altitude and Verdes), it was a 1-1 draw between Verdes Rebels and visiting Black Orchid from Belize City. Maricela Hernandez (13’) put Verdes Rebels in front, but Shardee Lozano (17’) replied quickly for Black Orchid. Later in the afternoon at the Santa Elena Sporting Complex, it was Dangriga Pumas with the 4-1 road win over Santa Elena Strikers. Shaking the net for Dangriga Pumas were Michelle Maldonado (10’), Shendra Casimiro (15’) and Jaelin Cacho (87’ & 90’); while the sole tally for Santa Elena Strikers was by Rosivel Guevara (48’). Meanwhile, at the Ricalde Stadium in Corozal, it was a 1-1 stalemate between Corozal Scorpions and Orange Walk’s Gladiators. Nora Ramirez (6’) gave the Scorpions the early lead, but Kaite Jones (42’) equalized before the intermission for the Gladiators.

Upcoming Week 4 schedule:

Saturday, February 23

3:00 p.m. – Altitude vs Dangriga Pumas – M.A. Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Black Orchid vs San Pedro Invaders – MCC Grounds

Sunday, February 24

2:00 p.m. – Royal Maya Hill vs Gladiators – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Ladies Freedom Fighters vs Jewel Fury – Victor Sanchez Union Field

4:00 p.m. – Santa Elena Strikers vs Rumberas – Santa Elena Sporting Complex

4:00 p.m. – Corozal Scorpions vs Verdes Rebels – Ricalde Stadium