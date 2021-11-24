74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Home Highlights 5 Belizean artists signed to Universal Music Group
Highlights

5 Belizean artists signed to Universal Music Group

SourceDayne Guy
195

BELIZE CITY, Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 — Today, Saturday, November 20, five well-known Belizean artists have been signed to the largest record label in the world, Universal Music Group (UMG). This event was made possible through the efforts of former Bad Boy Entertainment hip hop artist and ex-Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow, who flew into the country alongside the senior vice president of UMG, Steven Victor, to grant these Belizean artists the opportunity to be a part of one of the most successful global record labels.

UMG forms a part of the “Big 3” record labels alongside Warner Music Group and Sony Music Group. Notable artists signed to the Universal Music Group include Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Adele and even BTS.

Today, Belizean musicians Stig Da Artist, Supa G, TY Musiik, Dajah Glamor and Marlyn Vansen will become label mates alongside a variety of grammy-winning artists. The 5 artists convened at Shisha 8 in Belize City, alongside Hon. Shyne Barrow and Steven Victor to officially enter a recording arrangement through which they will continue to be independent artists — having full ownership of their masters and a majority of any profit made under this partnership.

In a Facebook post, Hon. Shyne Barrow stated, “I’ve been telling Steven about BELIZEAN Musicians for a while, but on my most recent official visits to New York, our conversations intensified, and I appealed to him for his support, given his recent promotion and undeniable status as one of the most powerful executives in the Music Business, in giving established, self contained BELIZEAN Musicians the additional invaluable support that UMG brings to the table.” He said that he and Victor will be acting as mentors to these five artists, guiding them along their musical careers.”

Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow, who was Belize’s Music Ambassador under the previous UDP administration, further commented, “I feel obligated to continue to give my BELIZEAN Musicians opportunities similar to the ones I was so fortunate to receive as a young Musician 24 years ago.”

Shyne’s Godfather Buried Alive album briefly held the number one spot on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Chart.

Previous articlePG’s Destiny Wagner is Miss Earth 2021
Next articleMan found dead at Rhaburn Ridge entrance

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

Belizean youths in the National Assembly

BELMOPAN, Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 -- Last Saturday marked the celebration of World Children’s Day, which promotes the improvement of children’s lives and welfare...
Read more
Highlights

Three Belizean women attend regional entrepreneurship forum

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021 -- On November 18 and 19, 2021, the Central American Centre for the Promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium...
Read more
Highlights

45 nursing students receive scholarships

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021 -- On Thursday, November 18, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Culture,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Motorcyclist killed in George Price Highway RTA

General
BELIZE CITY, Wednesday. Nov. 17, 2021 -- On Wednesday, November 17, a motorcyclist lost his life when he was hit by a vehicle while...
Read more

Belizean youths in the National Assembly

Highlights
BELMOPAN, Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 -- Last Saturday marked the celebration of World Children’s Day, which promotes the improvement of children’s lives and welfare...
Read more

DHS post now redundant 

General
BELIZE CITY, Sun. Nov. 21, 2021 -- When interviewed on Thursday, Health Minister Hon. Michel Chebat told local media that the role of the...
Read more

Three Belizean women attend regional entrepreneurship forum

Highlights
BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 18, 2021 -- On November 18 and 19, 2021, the Central American Centre for the Promotion of Micro, Small, and Medium...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Honeymoon over in “Land of the gods”

Editorial
It is standard fare in the Belize election cycle for citizens to hear contesting parties glorifying the wonderful democracy that we have, and pointing...
Read more

Land and culture preservation big issues for the Garinagu

Editorial
It took an extraordinary effort for Garifuna Belizeans to survive and preserve their culture over these past two centuries, since they were exiled, removed,...
Read more

In a better place

Editorial
Mon. Nov. 15, 2021 It’s probably way too much for us ordinary Belizean citizens to comprehend, all the technical financial details surrounding the negotiations and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
No matter what we tried, AMANDALA could not compete with THE REPORTER until we acquired partnership and raised our printing technology to near their level....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There is a very old saying that, the pen is mightier than the sword. In a sense, it’s really just a cute kind of...
Read more

From The Publisher

Publisher
Today’s column may seem relatively frivolous to some of you, but it is something I have wanted to do for a long, long time. I...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper