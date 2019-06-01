Abner Lopez records another regatta win at the 7th Annual Placencia Youth Sailing Regatta

PLACENCIA, Stann Creek District, Sun. May 26, 2019– May is the sailing month for Placencia, and sailing enthusiasts descended on the “Point” for 2 days of perfect sailing conditions, with steady winds and clear skies. Hosting its 7th Annual Placencia Youth Sailing Regatta last weekend, May 25 and 26, the Placencia Sailing Club organized another successful event with over 20 participants.

The Optimist class races started at 12:00 noon with 12 Optimists on the start line on Saturday. Only 4 races were planned for the first day, and winds started to pick up around 3:00 p.m. to about 15 knots. With perfect conditions prevailing, the racing committee decided to do the 5th race, considering that the weather forecasts suggested that some rain was expected on Sunday. The first day of the regatta ended at 4:30 p.m. with a tight run-off for the top spot. The top contenders were Abner Lopez, 15 yrs., sailing the Tipsy Tuna boat, No. 36; Caesar Trejo, 14 yrs., sailing the MnM boat, No. 31; and Kenward Tillett, 15 yrs., sailing Opti boat, No. 14.

Rains came early in the morning on Sunday, May 26, and the wind speed fell below 8 knots for the 6th race and final race of the regatta which started at 10:30 a.m. The lighter winds would not be in the favour of the taller sailors, and resulted in a longer race time, with the final race finishing at 11:35 p.m.

Final results of the regatta had Lopez taking 1st place, Trejo taking 2nd place, and Tillett taking home the 3rd place.

The Placencia Sailing Club is known for organizing a fun regatta; and this year, Commodore Alvin Cabral organized an Optimist race for sailors that have graduated from the class and other interested adult sailors, including coaches and other club leaders. Blanca Velasquez of San Pedro Ambergris Caye finished in 1st place, demonstrating that she maintains her sailing acuity.

Special recognition and the Sportsmanship Award for the regatta went to Peder Cabral (8 yrs.) of Placencia Sailing Club, who was the youngest sailor. This was also Cabral’s 1st regatta, and leading up to the regatta, he demonstrated considerable enthusiasm, willingness to learn from the coaches, and showed endurance during the regatta. This paid off, and Cabral placed 4th, sailing the No. 34, Chabil Mar vessel.

Commodore Cabral of Placencia Sailing Club commented that, “This is a labour of love for us; and my wife, Maria, and I will continue to promote sailing in Placencia, because it is a healthy outlet for young people in the community, and I get to pass on what I know about sailing.”

Cabral noted that organizers are grateful for the support of the Placencia community, including the business community, whose support made this a successful event. Their support for the sailing program throughout the year is a part of their success.